Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $170.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $171.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average is $156.47.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

