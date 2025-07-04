Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03), with a volume of 267,181 shares trading hands.

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 47.63 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.62.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

