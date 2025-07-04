Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and traded as high as $61.79. Naspers shares last traded at $61.65, with a volume of 7,692 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Naspers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Naspers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Naspers

Naspers Stock Performance

About Naspers

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

(Get Free Report)

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.