Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and traded as high as $61.79. Naspers shares last traded at $61.65, with a volume of 7,692 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Naspers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.
