Raiffeisen Bank International (RAIFY) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) is one of 85 public companies in the “BANKS – FOREIGN” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Raiffeisen Bank International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Raiffeisen Bank International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 1 4.00 Raiffeisen Bank International Competitors 1167 3599 3433 212 2.32

As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies have a potential upside of 12.85%. Given Raiffeisen Bank International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Raiffeisen Bank International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International 6.51% 8.81% 0.91% Raiffeisen Bank International Competitors 16.63% 12.94% 1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.9% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $15.33 billion $1.25 billion 4.26 Raiffeisen Bank International Competitors $308.81 billion $6.78 billion 10.81

Raiffeisen Bank International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Raiffeisen Bank International. Raiffeisen Bank International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 39.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International competitors beat Raiffeisen Bank International on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries. It also provides retail and private banking services, including deposits, loans, wealth management, and advisory services to retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the company offers clearing, reporting, settlement, guarantees, letters of credit, fund administration, acceptances, brokerage, asset management, and custody services; and investment banking services, including asset based finance, fund finance and alternatives investments, loan syndication, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and debt and equity capital markets services. It operates through a network of business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe, as well as Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

