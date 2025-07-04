Analyzing Air China (AIRYY) & Its Rivals

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air China and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $23.19 billion -$32.35 million -214.29 Air China Competitors $14.09 billion $574.24 million 1.39

Air China has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Air China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Air China has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China’s peers have a beta of 9.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 805% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Air China and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China -0.33% -1.41% -0.16% Air China Competitors -16,555.38% 20.02% 2.45%

Summary

Air China peers beat Air China on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

