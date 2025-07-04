Head to Head Review: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) versus QXO (NASDAQ:QXO)

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QXO and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO 30.08% 1.58% 1.30% Brightcove -4.57% -9.46% -4.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of QXO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $55.95 million 227.74 -$1.07 million ($10.05) -2.18 Brightcove $201.19 million 1.00 -$22.89 million ($0.21) -21.19

This table compares QXO and Brightcove”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

QXO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brightcove. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

QXO has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QXO and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 5 1 3.17 Brightcove 0 2 0 0 2.00

QXO currently has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 51.48%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $3.98, suggesting a potential downside of 10.67%. Given QXO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QXO is more favorable than Brightcove.

Summary

QXO beats Brightcove on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace. It also provides ad monetization; professional; customer success, support, and documentation; online and onsite training; and video.js and developer solutions. The company serves media companies, broadcasters, digital publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce businesses, and technology organizations, as well as government agencies, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

