Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after buying an additional 531,676 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.35 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

