Coastline Trust Co Has $1.80 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,390,037,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,339,878,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,596,000 after buying an additional 7,185,977 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,536,000 after buying an additional 4,559,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after buying an additional 3,363,235 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

