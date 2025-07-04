Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 136 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

