Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% during the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 64,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Visa by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 3,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,478 shares of company stock worth $33,717,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.3%

Visa stock opened at $358.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.84.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

