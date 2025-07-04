Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.96.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

