Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,478 shares of company stock valued at $33,717,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $358.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $661.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.