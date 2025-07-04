Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.2% in the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $301.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.00. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $282.22 and a 12-month high of $395.60.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Pool’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Pool’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.00.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

