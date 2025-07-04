Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 3,864 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,187,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,216,000 after acquiring an additional 547,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,328,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,115,000 after acquiring an additional 998,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $153.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

