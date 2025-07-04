Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.5% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 101.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 54,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,478 shares of company stock worth $33,717,733. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $358.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

