869 Shares in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Bought by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $246.78 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.06. The company has a market cap of $263.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

