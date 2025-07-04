Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 5,609 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.22% of IDACORP worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 879.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IDA opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $91.77 and a one year high of $120.84. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.66.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

