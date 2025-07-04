Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,518,000 after purchasing an additional 591,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Option Care Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,626,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after buying an additional 278,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,219,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Price Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Report on OPCH

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.