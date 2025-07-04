Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases Shares of 547,958 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 547,958 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.33% of Associated Banc at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Associated Banc by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 58,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $300,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,004.25. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

