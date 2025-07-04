Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Silgan were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Silgan by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,589. This trade represents a 63.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,576,897.76. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Raymond James Financial raised Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

