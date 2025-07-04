Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 104,764 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,764 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Entergy by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 670,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 286,005 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $9,135,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Entergy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

