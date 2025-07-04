Leeward Investments LLC MA Boosts Holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Cabot were worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 1,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cabot Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 23.29%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

