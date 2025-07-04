Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.27% of Valmont Industries worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $341.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.44. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

