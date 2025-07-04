Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 16,758 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.50% of Integra LifeSciences worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $13.49 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $382.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

