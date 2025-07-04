Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 5,740 Shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.21% of Black Hills worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 59.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.05). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

