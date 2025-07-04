Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 5,740 Shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.21% of Black Hills worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 59.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
Black Hills Stock Performance
Shares of BKH stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77.
Black Hills Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.
Black Hills Profile
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
