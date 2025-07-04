Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,154 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 813.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,247,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $45,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 590,051 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,063,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,099,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,916,000 after purchasing an additional 335,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $28.39 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.87.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.60%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

