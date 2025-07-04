Novem Group Acquires 487 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Novem Group raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELV opened at $348.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.10 and a 200-day moving average of $398.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $500.00 price target on Elevance Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

