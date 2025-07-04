Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:F opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

