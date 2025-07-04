DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 608 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $91.75 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

