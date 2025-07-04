ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Novem Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.4% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 46,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 98.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 60,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 29,871 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE COP opened at $94.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

