Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

