Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,959,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,219,000 after buying an additional 285,910 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,692,000 after purchasing an additional 823,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,836,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 798,663 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

