Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 181,783 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,783 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after buying an additional 308,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.4%

MELI opened at $2,507.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,463.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,128.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,579.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,645.94.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

