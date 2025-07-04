Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,178,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $212.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.91 and its 200-day moving average is $224.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.