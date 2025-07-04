Private Trust Co. NA Buys 140 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Linde by 1,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $475.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.99 and a 200 day moving average of $450.71. The company has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.90.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

