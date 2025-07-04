Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) is Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,343,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,404,000 after purchasing an additional 726,986 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,231,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,289,000 after buying an additional 585,125 shares in the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,337,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,647,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,970,000 after buying an additional 225,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,487,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 26.4%

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

