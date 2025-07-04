Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,253.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

