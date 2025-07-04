Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,985 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,850,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,547,000 after purchasing an additional 220,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,856,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,635,000 after purchasing an additional 193,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,513,000 after purchasing an additional 897,916 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,230,000 after buying an additional 352,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,601,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PRU stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.36.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

