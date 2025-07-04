Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $3.51 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 144,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

