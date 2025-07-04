147,347 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,000. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.12% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PECO stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.79%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

