Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,485,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,923,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.18 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

