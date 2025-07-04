Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1,784.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

