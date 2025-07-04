Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,182.58.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,295.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,204.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,034.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.