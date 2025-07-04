Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of WTRG opened at $36.82 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

