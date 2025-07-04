First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.87 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.