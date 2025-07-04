Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $692,000 Investment in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,857 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. GSK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.11%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

