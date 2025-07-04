Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FENI. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

FENI stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $33.30.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

