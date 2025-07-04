Conning Inc. Buys 141,881 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.