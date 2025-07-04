Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

