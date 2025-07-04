Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,835 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,255,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,747,000 after buying an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 29,815.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 123,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 68,508 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

